William “Bill” Gunther, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Gunther, age 78, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 after a long battle with lung cancer.



William served in the United States Air Force. He was retired from Delphi Packard Electric and attended Howland High School.

His ultimate pass time was playing tennis.



William leaves behind two children, Kimberly (Kevin) Foy and William Keith (Rochelle) Gunther; granddaughters Shaneka and BriAune Gunther; grandson Corbin Gunther Foy; great granddaughters Peyton Rogers-Gunther and Kashmire Perry. He also leaves his sisters Wanda Richardson, Diane (Dennis) Franklin and Tracy Murray as well as many other family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife Doris Walker-Gunther; father Willie Gunther; mother Anna Kate Murray and stepfather Elijah Murray. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte Walker, granddaughter Jessica Tyler, and brother Ralph Murray.



Per William’s request no services will be held.



2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

