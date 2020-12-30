William “Bill “ F. Stanyard Sr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill “ F. Stanyard Sr., 95, of Canfield, passed away December 23, 2020, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman.



Born in December 8, 1925 in Youngstown, Bill was the son of James and Emma (Woods) Stanyard.



Bill served his country in United States Navy.

Prior to retirement in 1987 he worked as a Carpenter for Youngstown Board of Education.

Bill loved to golf and belonged to YDGA and the Mill Creek Golf League. He was also a member of Argus Lodge and the Carpenter’s Union.

He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, loved to build and enjoyed a good cigar.



He leaves to cherish his memory his children William (Kelli) Stanyard Jr. and Kimberly (David) Peterson; his grandchildren Emily Peterson, Zachary Stanyard, Adam (McKenzie) Peterson, Caitlin Stanyard and Todd Peterson and his niece Kathy Shaffer, whom he enjoyed receiving cards and looked forward to them.



He is preceded in death by his wife, the former Donna Frease, whom he married in 1952 and died July 14, 2007. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Ralph, Jim, Robert, Walter, Ann, Mae and Evelyn.



Per Bill’s wishes there were no services held and he was laid to rest beside his wife, Donna, at Green Haven Memorial Park.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Funeral Homes.

