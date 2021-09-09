William B. Reed, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William B. Reed, 74, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at his residence.

He was born November 19, 1946 in West Union, West Virginia, a son of Odward and Ilene (Greathouse) Reed.

He was a graduate of Doddridge County High School in West Virginia.

Bill was employed at the Lordstown Assembly Plant for 25 years, retiring in 1992.

Bill loved his dogs, Gizmo and Bear. He was active in the Berlin Center Crime Watch Program. Bill was an avid fan of both, The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is survived by his children, Tammy (Mark) Travis of West Union, WV, Teresa (Louis) Less of Berlin Center, William (Emily) Reed of Berlin Center and Mindy (Cody) Reed of North Benton; his siblings, June Reed, Thomas Reed and Terry Reed, all of West Union, West Virginia and his grandchildren, Michaela, Preston, Parker and Austin.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Baer and his siblings, Jimmie Reed, Bruce Reed, Arlene Reed, Othel Reed, Betty Vanhoen and Martha Reed.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday at Masonic Cemetery on State Route 18, West Union, Doddridge, West Virginia, officiated by Reverend David Simons.

