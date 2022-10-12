WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Arthur Leach, 63, of Warren, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Hospital.

Born March 18, 1959 in Youngstown, he is the son of William A. Leach and the late Donna (Davison) Leach.

Affectionately known as Billy, he was a graduate of Chaney High School.

He served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

Prior to his retirement 2016, he was a welder for RWI.

Billy loved family cookouts and spoiling his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, camping, deer hunting and was an avid LA Rams fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Patricia Houser, whom he married December 7, 2011; his children, William “B” Leach, Angelic Leach, Ronald Davison, Jr., Brian (Terri) Leach, James Davison, Raymond Davison, Lisa (Michael) Hamilton and Jessica (Karen) Hissom; 16 grandchildren and his siblings, Jerry Brandon, Johnny Leach, Lovenia Cole, Melissa Caroon and Lisa Hall.

The family will receive relatives and friends, Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m., with military honors at Green Haven Cemetery.

To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of William “Billy”, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 13 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.