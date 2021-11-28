William Alan Nelson, Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Alan Nelson, Jr., 48, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Bill was born on January 17, 1973, in Alliance, Ohio, the son of William Alan Nelson, Sr. and Vickie Lynn (Pitts) Nelson.

On September 10, 2003, he was united in marriage to the former Stephanie Lee Foor with whom he shared 18 years of marriage.

A 1991 graduate of Southern Local High School, Bill attended Mt. Union College. During his high school and college years, he participated in high jumping, placing in the 1990-1991 State Finals.

He was employed by Ventra Plastics, Inc., as a press operator for the last seven years.

A proud cheer and marching band dad, Bill lived life for his wife and children. Every weekend, Bill’s children gathered at home with their parents.

A simple man who liked working with his hands, he was happiest at home where he enjoyed woodworking. A die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he also enjoyed playing basketball.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Stephanie; children, Jordan (Sarah), Adriana (Devin), Kylee (Bryce) and Kendall; his parents, Bill and Vickie; brothers, Brad (Michelle) Nelson and Brent (Mackenzie) Nelson; his cherished granddaughter, Hazel and his faithful canine companion, Winston.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; aunt, Brenda Cress and uncles, Virgil Pitts and Larry Nelson.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

