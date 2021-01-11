William A. Raver, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Early Friday, January 8, 2021, William “Bill” Raver, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 69.

Bill was born on October 23, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio to Rita and William E. Raver.

In his early twenties Bill enlisted into the United States Navy. After being honorably discharged, he obtained a degree from Youngstown State University.

Later in his life he found a passion for excavating. Bill ran Raver Excavating for approximately 35 years.

On March 20, 1998, Bill married his wife Janette Raver. Together the two raised their son, Kendall, and daughter Sarah.



Bill’s main passion in life was his family. No matter how busy or hard his life was getting he would spend summers on the river, Christmases packed into a tiny living room, or even travel out of state to see one of his five grandchildren’s sports games. He would go above and beyond the average grandfather, husband, and father. Bill had a way of surpassing any expectations given to him. While facing a health struggle Bill placed his family and work ahead of himself. He worked up to the last day that he was with us. Working was his way of taking care of the people he loved, and believed that it gave us the ability to have the amazing lives that we are living.



Bill was preceded in death by his father, William; mother, Rita and sister, Lizzy.

He is survived by his wife, Janette; his two children, Kendall and Sarah; his brothers, Jimmy, Tom, Vince and David; sisters, Ruthie and Patty and grandchildren, Shelby, Bridgette, Conner, Gus and Clayton.



Services will be held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Norquest Blvd. in Austintown. Calling hours will be held at 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., the funeral service will follow.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of William “Bill” A. Raver please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, Tuesday, January 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.