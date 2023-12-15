WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Pickens, age 89 of Warren, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

He was born in Warren on December 21, 1933, to the late William M. and Evelyn M. Peugner Pickens.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Pickens; sister, Janice Pickens and an infant brother, Dennis Pickens.

William was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His family was his highest priority and he was devoted to them in every way.

He was a parishioner at St James and Blessed Sacrament, a faithful and devoted member.

One thing some may not know was that William was an amazing pianist.

William taught math at Austintown Fitch High School where he was ultimately elected to chairman of the math department. Additionally, he taught engineering calculus at Youngstown State University.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors; he took time to conquer 350 miles of the Appalachian Trail.

He is survived by his children, Cynthia Anne Pickens, Carolyn Pickens (Jeffrey) DeArmond and William Scott Pickens; grandchildren, Joseph William Lasser, Kristen Elaine Lasser and Anthony John Lasser and numerous other family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 18, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

