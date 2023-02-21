GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Grantz, 85, of Girard, passed away on Monday evening, February 20, 2023, at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center.

Born May 15, 1937 in Mineral Ridge, Bill was the son of Hervey and Clara (Clark) Grantz.

William was a graduate of Lordstown High School.

Prior to his retirement, he was a steelworker for Copperweld Steel in Warren.

Bill was a member of McDonald Senior Center. He enjoyed every minute he spent with all his great grand “Littles”. They put a smile on his face with every visit. Throughout his life, he could be found bowling, golfing, motorcycle riding, camping or cutting grass on his zero turn. He was always on the dance floor with “Gert” at every wedding doing the jitterbug, square dancing, polka or a kickline to “New York New York” with the family.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Tammy Pietruszka; his siblings, Hervey Grantz, Martha Long, Dorothy Hetrick and Louise Sudol and a brother-in-law, Harry Pierce.

Bill leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Shirley Grantz, whom he married February 6, 1959; his daughters, Terri (Bob) Hernandez and Tawni (Steve) Bouch; his son-in-law, Edward Pietruszka; his grandchildren, Steven (Laura) Hernandez, Preston (Ashley) Hernandez, Victoria (Alex) Prochazka, Zachary (Alyssa) Pietruszka, Amanda (Cody) Sheeler) and Mackenzie (Zach) Peaslee; his great-grand “Littles”, Noelle Hernandez, Whitney Hernandez, Vivienne, William, Lydia Prochazka, Everly Sheeler, Giovanni, Juliano and Lorenzo Pietruzska and his Favorite Niece, Sandy Winck, as well as many sister/brother-in-laws, family and friends who know they were an important part of his life.

Donation made in memory of Bill Grantz can be made to :

ACT 1st Federal Credit Union –

1313 National Highway SW STE7 PMB 326

C/O Alzheimer’s – Tawni

Lavale, MD 21502

Per Bill’s wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of William, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.