WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willard Hall Thomason, 94, passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

He was born on April 19, 1929, to Forrest Edward and Florence Priscilla Cutright Thomason.

He grew up in Long Run, West Virginia, along with eleven siblings.

In 1954, he married Corinne Elizabeth Hunt. They were together for 48 years, until her death on January 3rd, 2002.

They had four daughters, Brenda (Tim) Evans, Karen (John) O’Leary, Alice (David) Costantino, Connie (Steve) Belko; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was proud of his “beautiful family”; his surviving sisters are Doris Hodge, Wanda Wilson, Norma Haddix, Ruth Groff and Carla Branch.

Willard was a hard worker at an early age. He drove a West Virginia coal truck at only 15. He also helped tend the rose gardens at the Stan Hywet mansion in Akron, Ohio, for a time.

In 1954, he moved his wife and daughter to Warren, Ohio, where he was employed at Republic Steel for 37 years. He was a stove tender at the blast furnace there.

Willard had many interests throughout his life. In the past, he loved hunting with his English setter, Doc. He was an avid golfer who was proud of his two holes in one. He spent many summers fishing on Lake Erie. Reading western novels and watching the Indians play were once favorite pastimes.

His little dog Penny was his constant companion for 18 years. More recently, he enjoyed listening to classic country music.

He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings, William, Wilmer, James, Nelson, Linda, Jerry, John and Robert.

A family service will be held on Saturday, December 30, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the chapel at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trumbull Mobile Meals 323 East Market St. Warren, Ohio 44481.

