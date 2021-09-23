Willard Blake, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willard Blake Jr., 43, passed away September 22, 2021 after a short illness.



Willard was born on January 30, 1978, the son of Willard Blake Sr, and Barbara (Yarosh) Blake.



He is survived by his daughter, Jaclyn Blake of Southington; sister, Belinda Decker of Southington; brother, Robert Burnett of Leavittsburg; grandmother Reva Blake of Warren; two nieces; two nephews; four cats, Princess, Squeakers, Chloe and Bruiser and his companion Miranda Kintz whom he made his home with.



He was preceded in death by his parents, grandfather, Brooks Blake; grandparents, Joseph and Mary Yarosh; brothers, James and Stephen Fife; and brother-in-law, Max Decker Jr.



Family and friends may visit from 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday September 25, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Roberts Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, OH 44483 with funeral services to follow at 1:00PM, officiated by Pastor James Dittmar.



