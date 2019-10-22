Wildia M. McNear, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wildia M. McNear, 78, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday afternoon, October 20, 2019 at Hospice House.



Wildia was born on July 11, 1941 in West Virginia, the daughter of Harold and Juanita (Jenkins) Putnam.



She was a loving caregiver to numerous family members.



She will be deeply missed by her son, Kenneth McNear; grandson, Shawn McNear; great-grandson, Matthew McNear; her brother, Jim Putnam and sister, Medra Dobbins.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; daughter, Brenda Sue Putnam; brothers, Fletcher and Clyde Putnam and sisters, Violet Bianco, Glenda Grady and Daneese Skidmore.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 4:00 p.m.



Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences to the family. Arrangements handled by Roberts-Clark Chapel.

