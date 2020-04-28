Wilbur L. Cole, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilbur L. Cole, 81, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Humility House due to complications of Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Will was born in Youngstown on August 11, 1938 to the late Wilbur E. and Frieda Cummings Cole.



Will lived most of his life in the Youngstown area. He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1956 and went on to continue his education at Youngstown State University where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business. He was a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity and remains an alumnus attending many functions and activities throughout the years, also attending many basketball and football games.

Will began his career as an insurance adjuster, working in different areas for a short while but made his way back to his hometown, Youngstown, where he wanted to be. He was employed by Erie Insurance Company for 32 years as a litigation specialist retiring in 2001. He belonged to the Claims Association throughout his career. After his retirement from Erie Insurance Company, he later went on to become a bus driver for the Austintown Local School District and he enjoyed driving the kids back and forth to school and on field trips until he retired again in 2014.



Will’s passion was golf and he belonged to many golf leagues throughout his life. He enjoyed his yearly trips to North Carolina with his many friends. Will loved spending time with his family and especially loved to attend and watch his grandchildren’s sports and activities. He was an avid fan of the Thiel Tomcats, Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians, taking his children and grandchildren to many Indians games. Tuesday night cards with his cousins will not be the same as he looked forward to that weekly. Will also enjoyed many years from grade school to college and thru life with his two best friends John and Charlie Africa.



Besides his wife, the former Lois Platt, Wilbur is survived by his children, Terri (Mike) Rasor, Karen Cole and Brian (Becky) Cole; grandchildren, Laura (Shaun) Collier, Daniel Rasor, Michael (Cara) Rasor, Bryce Cole and Avery Cole; two great-grandchildren, Savannah Collier and Rhett Rasor; sisters-in-law, Donna Cole and Karen Platt; sisters, Kelli (Dave) Choats and Sharon (Tony) Willmitch and many other beloved family and friends.

Will was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter and his twin brother, Warner Cole.



A Memorial Service and celebration of life in Will’s honor will be held at a future date due to the present circumstances.



The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff at Humility House for the loving care Will received during his short stay. We especially thank Jason, Roz, Kathy, Avery, Elsa, Roxanne, Carol and the many others who took such wonderful care of Will while he was there.



Memorial contributions can be made in Will’s name to Hospice of the Valley.



