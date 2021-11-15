Wilbur E. Brown, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilbur E. Brown died November 14, 2021.

He was born October 22, 1935, in Gad, West Virginia, the son of James and Ottie Brown. He was a resident since 1944.



Web, as he was known by friends and family, proudly served in the US Army from January 3, 1957, to December 17, 1959. He was stationed in France where he met his wife, the former Nicole Clairet. After being discharged from the Army, Web and Nicole made their home in Warren.

He was the owner of Web and Bills Sunoco. Later he owned 422 Auto Repair & Alignment. He retired as a supervisor from GM Lordstown in 1997.



He enjoyed watching his favorite teams Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, Ohio State and NASCAR.



Web is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nicole, whom he married September 14, 1957; three children Jeff (Peggy) Brown, Mark (Jackie) Brown and Christine Brown; seven grandchildren James (Jaime) Brown, Mrs. Katie (Dan) Porter, George Hamilton, Julia Marie Brown, Amir Shehabi, Serene Shehabi and Mazen Shehabi; three great-grandchildren Cassie, Caleb, and Adeline; five sisters Mrs. Doris Metzenroth, Mrs. Russell (Ina) Howard, Mrs. Robert (Georgie) Mounts, Mrs. James (Wanda) Watson, Mrs. Paul (Norma) Williams; and a brother James E. (Susan) Brown, Jr.



He was preceded in death by two brothers Warren and Delbert Brown, as well as two sisters Betty Jo Biddle and Loretta Skaggs.



Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 19, 2021, at Lane Family Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, OH 44483. Calling hours will be held 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel.

Interment will be held in Crown Hill Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the American Cancer Society.

