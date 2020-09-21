Wess Charnesky, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wess Charnesky, 63, passed away Thursday morning, September 17, 2020 at his home after a long battle with COPD with his family at his side.

He was born December 25, 1956 in Youngstown, the son of Wesley and Amelia (Corna) Charnesky.

Wess was employed with Gulf States Toyota in Houston, Texas for 25 years, retiring in 1999. He was also a talented carpenter and a jack-of-all trades.

Wess was a 1974 graduate of Chaney High School and attended college in Houston, Texas.

Wess was a train enthusiast, everything from model trains to Amtrak trains. He enjoyed antiques and driving through Mill Creek Park and downtown Youngstown. Wess also enjoyed going to Idora Park and Kennywood Amusement Park.

Wess is survived by his wife of 22 years, Shelley Michelle Seidita; his sisters, Nancy (Walt) Muennich of Arizona and Eva Okusewsky of Canfield; his nieces, Sheila (Michael) Constantino and Angela Okusewsky; his nephews, Joey (Kellie) LaGrasta and Stan Okusewsky; his grandchildren, Angela Bettura, Joseph Bettura and Harlow Seidita and Shelley’s children and extended family.

There will be a service at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24 at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens Chapel.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

