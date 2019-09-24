Wesley T. Miller, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wesley T. Miller, Jr., 53, passed away unexpectedly at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown on September 23, 2019.

Wes was born in Youngstown on June 28, 1966 to Wesley & Nancy (Martin) Miller, Sr.



Wes found his way into radio announcing in the late 1980’s. It was his calling and he spent his career on the radio. Currently, he was the host of the ‘Wes and Lindsay” morning show and Program Director of Mix 98.9 and 106.1. He also spent many years on the Meadville stations KISS and Froggy as well as stations out in Las Vegas.



When Wes took time for himself, he was found admiring classic cars; his favorite being a Cutlass 442 and listening to Classic Rock. He was an avid sports fan, always cheering for the Cleveland Browns and Indians and he enjoyed the peacefulness of the lake while fishing. However, his family was his pride and joy.



On February 14, 2015, he was united in marriage to the love of his life the former Shelley Matyas.



The family will host a public reception, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the iHeartMedia studios, 7461 South Ave, Youngstown from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A celebration of life will be held at 7:00 p.m. and the family is encouraging people to wear apparel of their favorite sports team to celebrate Wes’ love of sports!



Besides his wife, Shelley, Wes is survived by his children Mary Miller, Wesley Miller III and Christina Taylor, his granddaughter Zoey Taylor, his mother Nancy Miller; his sisters Paula Miller, Sherry Miller and Susan (Alan) Huff as well as many other relatives and countless friends.



Memorial donations may be made to Angels for Animals: 4750 S Range, Canfield, OH 44406

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Funeral Homes.

