Wesley R. Coy, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wesley R. Coy, 77, of Canfield, Ohio passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020.



He was the beloved husband of Cheryl for 56 years and loving father of Connie Raib. He was the dear brother of Emerson, Walter and the late Arlan Coy. He was the proud grandfather of Erianne Ptichkin, Elysam, Kaylynn and Rina Raib, great-grandfather of Leo Bowman, Nikolai and Theodore Ptichkin, as well as the cherished uncle of Josh Coy and his namesake son, Wesley.



Wes was born on March 21, 1943 to the late Walter and Alma Coy.

Wes was an accomplished athlete in track, football and basketball. For his many contributions to his alma mater, he was inducted in the Canfield Athletic Hall of Fame in 1991 and holds the oldest existing Canfield track record for a long jump of 21’ 5 ½”.

Wes went into the family business, Coy Brothers Trucking, where he drove a semi truck until he retired with a perfect driving record.



He will fondly be remembered by his relatives and good friends as a kind and loving man of God. Wes was always willing to lend a helping hand, unwavering in his commitment to family and without fail told the punchline first.



May his 18 wheeler stop at every ice cream joint from here to eternity, with his loyal dogs by his side.



Private family services will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

