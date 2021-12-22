WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wesley Allen Pate, 71, passed away Sunday morning, December 12, 2021 at Washington Square Healthcare in Warren.

Wesley was born on July 31, 1950 in Fort Knox, Kentucky, a son of the late Samuel Francis Pate and Geneva Magdalene Moses Pate.

Wesley was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.

Wesley will be deeply missed by his children, Mary Diane (Jacob) Hostetler, Bill (Amanda) Pate, Deborah (John) Fuge, Angelisa Pate, and Johnny (Reem) Durda; 17 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his brothers Kenny Pate and Lester (Maricar) Pate, his sister Donna (George) Javersak; sister-in-laws Faith-Anne (Russell) Harnack and Margaret Durda-Roach, along with many other family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary-Ellen Pate, whom he married on March 12, 1993. Wes and Mary-Ellen were together for 41 years before her passing on September 20, 2021.

Wesley was an accomplished artist drawing nature scenes, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, especially his Harley Davidson, or wishing for a Indian Classic. His grandchildren were paramount to him, he loved them dearly. He loved day trips traveling with his wife. Wesley also enjoyed watching racing, especially Nascar.

Family and Friends are invited to a Military Honor Guard Service followed by a Celebration of Life reception to be held at the VFW in Newton Falls, at 244 Arlington Blvd. Wednesday December 29, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

