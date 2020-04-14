Wendy Zocolo, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wendy Zocolo, 53, passed away Thursday morning, April 9, 2020 at her home.

Wendy was born July 29, 1966 in Salem, the daughter of Andrew David Jones and Sherrill Ann Wisser.

She was a member of the Presbyterian faith. Her hobbies included fishing, camping, and riding. She was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, but most importantly Wendy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Besides her parents Andrew and Sherrill, Wendy leaves her husband Mark William Zocolo whom she married April 16, 2011, one daughter, Taylor (Earl) Baker Neff, four sons, Alexander Baker, Anthony (Maranda) Zocolo, Andrew Zocolo and Michael Welce, three grandchildren, Luke Neff, Ryan Baker and Bennett Zocolo and one sister Elizabeth Jones Crawford.

Wendy was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Leonard M. and Margaret B. Jones and her maternal grandparents, Frank and Inez Derr Wisser.

Private services were held.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel.