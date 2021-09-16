Wendy Anne Parks Monticue, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wendy Anne Parks Monticue, 52, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

She was born May 13, 1969 in Battle Creek, Michigan, a daughter of Gary A. and Barbara P. (Poore) Parks. Wendy attended Youngwood Christian School in Youngwood, Pennsylvania.

She also attended Westmoreland Community College in Youngwood.

Wendy was an active member of the United Methodist Church.

She was working in direct sales for 8 years. She enjoyed selling her products at vendor shows, where she would meet a lot of new people. She also loved reading, crocheting and spending time with family and friends.

Wendy is survived by her husband Eric W. Monticue, whom she married October 10, 1992; her seven children, Marcus A. Monticue of Youngstown, Lillian E. Monticue of Mercer, Pennsylvania, Joshua E. Monticue of Youngstown, Davyd A. Monticue of Youngstown, Christopher M. Monticue of Youngstown, Garrett R. Monticue of Youngstown and Tyler J. Monticue of Youngstown. She also leaves her mother, Barbara P. Parks of Youngstown; her sister, Connie E. (Jon) Kirsch of Coopersburg, Pennsylvania and her brother, Christopher A. (Donna) Parks of Land O’ Lakes, FL. Wendy was preceded in death by her father, Gary A. Parks and her grandmother Mary Poore.

Wendy may be gone from our sight but will be forever in our hearts.

Services will be held at West Austintown United Methodist Church, 6749 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44515, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, 501 6th Avenue S., St. Petersburg, FL 33701.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Anstrom Chapel.

