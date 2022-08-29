RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wendell L. Hill, commonly called “Sam”, passed away August 24, 2022.

Sam was born August 30, 1941, to Ernest Frank Hill and Goldie Murl Hill 9nee Leonard) in Jackson of Jackson County, Ohio.

Sam graduated Jackson High School in 1959 and enlisted in the U. S. Army in his pursuit to be an Ohio State trooper.

After basic training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, he was assigned to the Military Police Company at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey from February to August 1960. He declined an offer to attend OCS in Georgia in August 1960 and was then sent to the 382nd Military Police Battalion in Germany at the end of August 1960. He was stationed in Mainz, Germany until July 1961 and transferred to Bad Krueznach, Germany as the driver for the provost Marshall. He was promoted to Corporal in October 1961 and transferred back to Mainz, Germany to head the Traffic Accident Prevention Section until discharged in November 1962.

He then applied to the Ohio State Patrol and was assigned to the Steubenville Patrol Post as a cadet/dispatcher in April 1963.

While there, he met the love of his life, Nancy Kostelnik, who would later become his wife.

He was then sent to the Patrol Training in Columbus, Ohio. After graduation he was assigned to the Ravenna Patrol Post, November 1, 1964.

He married his wife in September 1965. They had two sons, John and David (Dave).

In April 1975, he had to write a letter declining any promotion to remain in Portage County. He transferred to the Auto Title Fraud Section in 1989 and was assigned to The Warren District Headquarters until he retired January 19, 1996.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest F. Hill Sr. and Mother Goldie, brothers Ernest, Jr. and Jerry, and a sister Peggy Lowe.

He is survived by his wife Nancy, sons John and David (Dave) of Ravenna, sisters Deborah (Larry) Todd of Wilcox, Arizona and Bonnie Hall of Jackson, Ohio.

Sam did not wish to have calling hours and wished to be cremated. His family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

