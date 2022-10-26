NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wendell D. Beveridge, 87, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Born in Kingwood, West Virginia, he was a son of Richard Glenn and Eleanor (McGinnis) Beveridge.

He graduated from West Fairmont High School in West Virginia and married Martha Beveridge in 1953 and moved to Niles, Ohio.

He was a member of the First Church of God in Mineral Ridge.

He was a glazer at Ohio Glass for over 20 years and machine repairman at Packard Electric/Delphi for 26 years.

He worked on cars and loved drag racing, earning many national records in the 1970s and 1980s.

His wife, the former Martha Morris, whom he married June 20, 1953, died January 19, 2022.

He is survived by his four children, John (Becky) Beveridge of Maricopa, Arizona, Julie (Dan) Sprouse of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Kim (Bryan) Haren of North Royalton, Ohio and Renee (Bill) Ifft of McDonald, Ohio; his eight grandchildren, Erin (Matt) Price, Susanne (Josh) Ritenburg, Cindy (Shane) Bacon, Sarah (Bobby) Byerly, Erika Haren, Ryan (Megan) Ifft, Cameron (Amanda) Ifft and Nathan Ifft and 12 great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Lindsay, Jamie, Tre, Neila, Gunner, Brooke, Reese, Caleb, Henry, Reagan and Charlotte.

Besides his parents and wife, Wendell was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Richard Beveridge.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel and on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 10:00 a.m., also at the funeral home.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to First Church of God, 1026 Salt Springs Road, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

Family and friends may visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family of Wendell, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.