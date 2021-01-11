Wealthie B. Prince, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wealthie B. Prince passed away peacefully at her home Sunday morning, January 10, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was 96.

Wealthie was born December 1, 1924 in New Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Charles. R and Edith F. Bush.

For half a century, she dedicated herself to Youngstown State University (YSU) – a place that gave her so much, including an education and an introduction to a man named Rudy, whom she would marry in 1950.

Upon graduation from Wilson High School at age 17 – where she was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017 – Wealthie’s father enrolled her in music education classes at YSU in hopes that one day she would become the musician he never could be. Little did she know that this would open so many doors, including that of the Registrar’s Office. She worked right outside of then-President Howard “Prexy” Jones’ office.

Wealthie exhibited a selfless nature her entire life. During World War II she took a nine-month hiatus from school after earning a temporary teaching certificate and helped teach music to students in the Akron area.

Following the war, she returned to Youngstown to complete her classwork and obtain a Bachelor’s of Science in Music Education. She was hired by the Registrar’s Office in 1946 as post-war enrollment was at an all-time high.

The relationship forged with President Jones led the newlyweds, Mr. and Mrs. Prince to become house mother and father for the football team. Shortly after their marriage in 1950 – they graciously accepted. Several years following that assignment, the couple moved into a home they built in Canfield prior to the birth of their first child. This home would become their lifelong residence.

After working from home while caring for her three daughters, Wealthie returned to YSU as a part-time music instructor in 1964 and was hired as a full-time administrative specialist in the Registrar’s Office in 1968.

In the 1970s, she was appointed coordinator of Student Data Services and became the liaison between Admissions & Records, and the Computer Center as various manual functions were converted to computerized systems. She was instrumental in the development of this new automated registration system – the first of its kind.

During her time at Youngstown State, she served as the chair of the Public Ceremonial Committee, which was in charge of graduation ceremonies, and in 1987, she received her final promotion to associate registrar of records before her retirement in 1992. Upon retirement she was bestowed the title of administrator emeritus for her outstanding service to the University.

Her retirement served her well as seven grandchildren kept her busy. She rarely missed an event of theirs and she made sure after each one to always make them feel like they were the star of the show – no matter the outcome.

For many years, Wealthie served as the organist and choir director at various churches and sang soprano in the choir at St. James’ Episcopal Church in Boardman, Ohio.

She enjoyed crocheting and knitting, often making hats, scarves, sweaters and afghans for the Seamen’s Church Institute, family members and the Canfield Fair.

The matriarch, being the forward thinker she was, made sure to stash away afghans for her grandchildren to give to their kids, as a way to always be with them. She would do anything for anyone, and wanted to make sure they were taken care of, even after she was gone.

Wealthie volunteered countless hours at various church functions for decades including the annual church raffle which she actively participated in, donating various homemade items to the cause. Wealthie was also a member of Altrusa.

Wealthie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rudolph M. Prince, who passed away July 31, 1990. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Charles Bush and Nin (Bud) Keller.

She is survived by sister-in-law and lifelong best friend, Marilyn Bush.

In addition, she is also survived by her three daughters, Lorie Prince, Ronie (David) Haurin and Pattie Prince, as well as her seven grandchildren, Kerrie (Scott) Wiand, D.J. (Mallory) Haurin, Kyle (Paige) Kesner, Kellie Kesner, Michael (Kimmie) Haurin, Conner (Kaitlyn) Kesner and Carson Kesner and five great-grandchildren, Kallen, Cameron, Raegan, Logan and Ava.

Private services will be handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes and held at St. James Episcopal Church in Boardman, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Rudy and Wealthie Prince Scholarship in care of: YSU Foundation, 655 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502. Website: ysufoundation.com Email: ysuf@ysufoundation.org.

