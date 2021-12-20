WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne R. Westover, Command Sergeant Major, 80, passed away Thursday afternoon, December 16, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Healthcare.



Wayne was born on April 11, 1941 in Lisbon, Ohio, a son of the late Ralph P. Westover and Alma (Andreatta) Burgoon.



He was a 1960 David Anderson High School graduate in Lisbon and retired from the United States Army after 27 years. He was a proud Vietnam veteran that served two tours during the Vietnam War. After retiring he was the director at Trumbull County Veteran Services.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warren, an active member of the DAV and VFW, a Mason and the president of the Gridiron Club of Warren G. Harding.

He loved farming, gardening, golfing, bowling and coaching football. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State University. Above all, he was a family man with a big heart. He was a proud father, grandfather and loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. He was a friend to everyone he met and was willing to give a helping hand to anyone.



Wayne will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Dianna Westover, whom he married on October 19, 2015; children, Daniel (Angela) Westover and Alena Westover; stepchildren, Lisa (Gary) Clark, Brenda Brunch and Samuel Ledington; grandson, Colton Westover; stepgranddaughter, Patricia Rhodes; stepgreat-grandchild, Aedan Rhodes; his twin sister, Jayne (Swede) Westover Zetterquist and many nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Garvin and brothers, Lester Allen and Lynn Westover.



Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warren.



Anyone attending, the family has asked that everyone please follow Covid-19 protocol and wear a mask and practice social distancing.



Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.



