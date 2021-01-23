Wayne O. Straley II, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne O. Straley II, 70, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021, from COVID19 complications at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



Wayne was born June 12, 1950, in Salem, to Wayne and Hermine Straley. He grew up in East Palestine, where he graduated in 1968.

He worked just short of 48 years for General Motors prior to his celebrated retirement in 2016.

Wayne spent over 40 years as a North Jackson resident where he raised his family and was a beloved member of the community.

He was a member and church Trustee of the Gethsemane Lutheran Church in North Jackson for over 30 years.

He coached Little League Baseball for the Meander League Hot Stove, winning the Championship in 1986. Wayne was a founding member of the National Doorknob Association. He and his doubles partner, brother-in-law “Bubba,” competed at several East Liverpool Pottery Festivals and took the 1994 Championship. He was an avid Ohio sports fan but most of all, a Buckeye fan for life.



Wayne held several titles during his life, but he was most proud of these titles “Dad” and “Grandpa” and “Papa.” Wayne was happiest when surrounded by his family, whether it was cheering from the stands or enjoying picnic fare. Wayne was a true social butterfly; always the first to welcome you to the party.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 51 years, Sheryll (Cramer) Straley, whom he married on November 15, 1969; his children, Tammy S. Straley, Chip O. (Jaime) Straley III and David A. (Amber) Straley; his grandchildren, Brandon (Leeda) Long, Joel Straley, Dylan Straley, Tori Jo Campbell, Jackson Straley and Garrett Straley; his sisters, Cindy (Sid) Cowan and Joy (Nick) George; his sisters-in-law, Barb (Wilfred) Adkins, Sandy Cramer and Paula Cramer; his many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Maks.



He is preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Jacob Straley.



Private services were held for Wayne and he was laid to rest at North Jackson Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church, “Roof Fund,” 1110 N. Salem Warren Road, North Jackson, OH 44451.