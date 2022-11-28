WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne L. Clagett, age 69, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, after an extended illness.

He was born December 13, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Josephine (Gurella) and Hugh Clagett.

Wayne graduated from Howland High School in 1970.

He was formerly employed by the Western & Southern Insurance Co. He and his wife later owned and operated the Fractured Prune Donut Shop in Howland, where they worked alongside their sons.

Patrons and friends will remember Wayne for his lighthearted candor, knowing smile and quirky demeanor. A dauntless ‘people-person,’ he would always stop to chat with a friend or stranger.

Wayne enjoyed spending time with his family and proudly supported his sons as they competed in baseball, basketball and soccer in their youth. An avid sports fan, he loved all his Ohio teams, especially the Cleveland Browns, and spent many years playing softball locally (alongside his brother and brother-in-law). Outside of sports, Wayne enjoyed boating, golfing, water-skiing, playing cards and camping, as well as beach trips with his family. He spent a good portion of his recreational time relaxing at Clearwater Beach, his favorite vacation spot.

He is survived by his wife, the former Wendy Morris with whom he shared 44 years of marriage. He leaves behind sons Wayne A. and Neil (Jena Dadisman) Clagett and grandson Jordan Clagett; brother, Brian Clagett (Debbie Boyer); and sister-in-law Karen Shimborske. His nephews include Thomas and Michael Clagett, Edward (Jennie) and Micah (Amanda) Shimborske, and niece, Megan (John) Cook. He also had three honorary grandchildren, Zechariah, Gabrielle and Isabella Dadisman.

Calling hours will be held 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, OH 44483 with funeral service to follow at 12:00 PM at the funeral home.

Any Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/?form=alz_donate.

