MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne (George) Keeling, Jr. age 62, died on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

He was born June 6, 1961, known as Wayne to some and George to others, passed away after a brief illness.

George will always be remembered for his love of Geneva on the Lake where he met his wife Sissy and where he spent time with family and friends at the Brown cottage. He loved cooking on the grill for family and whoever else would show up for dinner. George’s favorite things to do were fishing, golfing with his buddies, spending time out on the water in his boat and kayak. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends around the fire where he could relax and enjoy a cocktail. Life at the Lake will never be the same.

He was a member of the IBEW 573 and retired after 35 years. Employed by family owned Waynco Electric, then joining his brothers to create Keeling Brothers Electric.

George is survived by his wife Sissy, Son of, the late Wayne G Keeling Sr. and Betty (Keeling) Boos, Brother of: Beth (Jeff), Jani, Kim (Dave Otto), Kathy, the late Brian and wife Cindy, Gary, Greg (Heather). Loving Uncle of many nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life at Geneva on the Lake Brown Cottage at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

