COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne G. Elliott passed away Monday, March 7, 2022. Wayne was born August 23, 1925 in Massillon, Ohio, a son of Wayne C. and Clara Lucille (Kreiling) Elliott.

He was raised in Akron. He graduated from Akron East High School in 1943.

He was a member of the U.S. Navy Seabees in WW ll from 1943 to 1946, spending most of this time in the Pacific Theatre. He is currently a member of the local Seabee Island Unit, (Navy Seabees of America Island No. 8).

Wayne has a BA Degree from Kent State University.

A major proportion of his business life has been in direct sales, including a vacuum cleaner franchise, pest control sales, Fuller Brush manager and real estate sales and manager and investor for 25 years. Wayne lived in Boardman from 1954 until 2017. He then moved into his son Wayne’s home in Columbiana.

He is a member of the Saxon Club, Branch No. 30 and was the “Man of the Year 2007” and a long-time officer. He was a blood donor with the Red Cross, giving 14 plus gallons.

He enjoyed sports of all kinds and as a young man raised a team and played sandlot football with his team in Akron from 1946 to 1947.

Wayne was married to Doris Elliott September 18, 1948 and they were inseparable till her death March 4, 2000. Wayne also lost daughter Amy Beth, July 9, 1973; sons, Timothy, January 6, 2014 and Dennis, February 5, 2017.

His remaining family are his sons, Wayne R. and Terry. In addition is his daughter-in-law, Suzanne Elliott; his grandson, Wayne B. Elliott and his granddaughter, Katy Elliott.

According to Wayne’s wishes, there will be no Services.

Memorials may be given to the Youngstown Saxon Club, 710 South Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.



