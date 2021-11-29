Wayne E. Quear, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne E. Quear, 80 of New Middletown died Sunday afternoon, November 28, 2021 at St Elizabeth/Mercy Health Boardman.

Wayne was born January 27, 1941 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Charles and Mildred (Kinkella) Quear and came to this area as a child.

He grew up in New Middletown and graduated from Springfield High School in 1960, where he ran track and played football.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Army.

Wayne worked at BFI for over 30 years, retiring in 2006. Wayne was an avid fisherman, enjoyed participating in turkey shoots and was a Cleveland Browns and an Ohio State Buckeye fan.

He loved spending time with friends and family and will be dearly missed.

He leaves his former wife, Carol Quear of New Middletown; his son, Jason (Rachel) Pryce of Austintown; two granddaughters, Olivia and Victoria; a brother, Gary Shane of Boardman and a sister-in-law, Roberta Kinkella of New Middletown.

Besides his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Kinkella.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

