CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, at St. Michael Church in Canfield for Wayne Allan Wilkeson, 81 of Canfield. Wayne passed away Monday evening, January 17, 2022, at St. Elisabeth Mercy Health in Boardman with his family by his side.

He was born June 13, 1940, in Youngstown the son of the late John “Starry” and Minnie (Taylor) Wilkeson.

Wayne was a veteran of the US Navy serving from 1961 to 1964.

After his service, Wayne attended Youngstown State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering.

He retired as an engineer from General Motors, Packard Electric Division.

After his retirement Wayne was very active around his farm and loved working on and fixing the equipment as well as keeping it in order. He also enjoyed woodworking and building things around the farm. Most of all Wayne was a people person, he enjoyed connection with old classmates, talking and telling stories. He leaves his wife of 55 years, the former Charlotte Csiss, whom he married July 30, 1966, two sons; David (Marcie) Wilkeson and William Allan Wilkeson both of Canfield and three grandchildren; Jacob, Jordan, and Jenna.

Besides his parents Wayne was preceded in death by a brother, David Wilkeson and a sister, Peggy Hulbert.

The family request that those who are at risk may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 23, 2022, at the Lane Family Funeral Home.

Those not at high risk may call from 2:00 – 4:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

Closing prayer will be said at 9:15 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with a mass to begin at 10:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness at www.fightingblindness.org in Wayne’s name.

