Warren Perry Freed, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Warren P. Freed, 92, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Shepherd of the Valley in Liberty.

He was born March 6, 1928, in Canfield, the son of the late Warren and Anna (Spencer) Freed.

He was a 1946 graduate of Canfield High School where he enjoyed playing sports and was captain and quarterback of the football team.

He served in the United States Marine Corp. for two years as a flight radio operator.

Warren was a graduate of Youngstown College and became a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Ohio Society of CPA’s.

He worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company for 23 years being appointed as Assistant Treasurer and then became owner, President of Mahoning Culvert Company/Youngstown Steel and Alloy Corp. in Canfield.

He served his community as a financial campaign leader for numerous fundraising campaigns including the YMCA, the Youngstown Playhouse and the Mahoning County American Cancer Society.

He was a past president of the Boardman School Board of Education. While in the Valley, he was a member of Boardman United Methodist Church serving on their finance committee.

Upon moving to Florida, he owned and operated Save the Moment Company, in Sebring, Florida and was a member of Sebring United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Shirley (John) Matula of Canfield; his son, Warren “Chip” (Terri) Freed, Jr., of Pepper Pike, Ohio; son- in- law, William Pastor of Canfield; seven grandchildren,

Dr. Will (Sheila) Freed-Pastor of Medford, Massachusetts, Dr. Dan (Cassandra) Freed-Pastor of Charlottesville, Virginia, Shannon (Chad) Baker of Avon, Ohio, Melissa Matula of Canfield, Tiana Freed of Cleveland, Perry (Alex) Freed of Cleveland and Matthew Freed of Cleveland and five great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, Phyllis Freed; he was preceded in death by his daughter, Marilynne Freed; a sister and brother.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, 2805 Salts Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509

Due to the Covid-19 virus the family will hold a private service.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

