LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Warren “Jay” Hays, 74 of Lordstown passed away Monday evening, December 13, 2021, at St Joseph Hospital.

Jay was born June 8, 1947, in Canton, the son of Warren Edward and Dorothea Hays.

He was a 1966 graduate of Carrolton High School and served in the U.S. Army as a crew chief for the 281st. Assault Helicopter Company attached to Delta Special Forces in Vietnam. Jay was highly active in the 281st AHC Associations.

After his service in the Army, Jay worked for General Motors Lordstown on the paint line. He retried from General Motors in 1995 and owned and operated Hays Enterprises, Inc which he started in 1980.

He was a member of North Mar Church, a member of Silver Trowel Lodge of the Masons and was a former member of the Lordstown Lions Club.

Jay is survived by his wife the former Doris Dillion, whom he married August 18, 1973, 4 children, Jay W. Hays of Alliance, James (Andrea Ackerman) Hays of Whitehouse, Jason Hays of Lordstown, and Dory (Brian) Lutz of Carmel, Indiana, as well as eight grandchildren.

Jay was preceded in death by a daughter, Deanna Hays, his parents Warren Edward and Dorothea Hays, and a sister, Dorothea Hartong.

Friends may call on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at North Mar Church. Funeral services are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 281st. AHC Memorial Scholarship fund, c/o Walt Pikul, PO Box 41035, Fayetteville, NC 28309, or to the Shriners Hospitals at lovetotherescue.org in Jay’s name.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com

