YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Warren A. Roller, 88, passed away peacefully, Sunday, October 22, 2023, at The Inn at Apple Ridge in Richfield, with his loved ones at his side.

Warren was born in Youngstown on November 27, 1934, the only child of William A. and Katherine E. (Salaggi) Roller.

He was a 1952 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He served in the United States Air Force (1953- 1954) prior to attending the United States Military Academy at West Point as a cadet in 1954.

He made many cherished friends prior to retiring in 1995 after a distinguished career in the steel and manufacturing industry.

Warren married his life-long love, Elizabeth (Betty Lou) Ferrelli September 24, 1955. Together they shared an appreciation of antiques and fine jewelry. They loved spending time with their family, their beloved dogs and enjoyed attending live auctions.

He will be lovingly remembered as a devoted husband, loving father and proud grandpa by his daughter, Heather (Tom) Fares of Richfield; his four grandchildren, David (Rebecca) Olsavsky II, Thomas (Jessica) Fares, Jr., Nicholas (Lindsey) Fares and Elizabeth (Jesse Mesa) Olsavsky and six beloved great-grandchildren.

Warren was preceded in death by his parents; his wife and forever love, Betty Lou (1934-2019) and his eldest sweet daughter, Lydia Olsavsky (1957-2023), all of whom he protected, provided for and loved fiercely.

Friends and family may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Military honors and burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

