HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Warner Keith Taiclet was born March 1, 1944 (Leap Year) in Warren City Hospital to Chester Nicholas Taiclet and Esther Irene Davis Taiclet. After a long-fought battle with pancreatic cancer he lost his battle on March 8, 2022, just one week after celebrating his 78th birthday.

He lived his whole life in Howland, Ohio where he was a 1962 graduate of Howland High School, a 1966 graduate of Ohio University, and a graduate of Westminster College.



At O.U. Warner was a campus College Bowl Coordinator, Scholastic and Cultural Chairman of the O.U. Student Council, President of the Republican Club, Perkins Hall Dormitory Council Historian and recipient of Perkins Hall’s Hall of Fame award.



In Howland he was an American Revolution Bicentennial Coordinator. He was a member of Howland Park and Recreation Planning Committee, Howland Township Joint Recreation Board, and Howland Park Board (all three combined total 26 volunteer years). He was Charter President of Howland Optimist Club, a member who served two terms on Howland Board of Education, a Howland Defense League member, founder of the Howland Historical Society in 1988, a Howland Hall of Fame inductee, a correspondent for Bandwagon and Community News, Howland Gypsy Moth Exterminator, co-founder of the Howland Athletic Club’s soccer program and for many years was softball, baseball, and soccer coach where he proudly coached all four of his children, a co-founder of the Brookfield Historical Society and was twice a contestant for International Poetry.



Warner worked at Republic Steel’s Warren and Niles plants. He taught history at Brecksville Junior High School, Newton Falls High School summer Biology, Windham High School World History, American Government and Biology.

He was President of the Windham Teacher’s Association and President of the Portage County Council of Educators. Warner was a Student Council Advisor, Social Studies Department Chairman, College Bowl advisor, Assistant Baseball coach, Football photographer and Basketball scorer.



Warner loved to travel multiple times as a chaperone with Howland teacher Raymond Crawford to Hawaii, Florida, Canal Zone, and Panama. He also visited Canada, Italy, Lebanon, Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Iran, United Kingdom, and visited 45 of the 50 United States. He walked on the bottom of the Panama Canal, climbed Mount Vesuvius, and then got married. Warner was a collector and reader of science fiction and history books, a collector of political campaign memorabilia as well as stamps, and anything related to Chief Wahoo and the Cleveland Indians.



Warner was a Republican conservative having served as Clerk between Ohio State Chairman John Andrews and National Chairman Ray Bliss at the 1968 Republican National Convention in Miami, Florida, and was Trumbull County Co-Chairman of the Committee to Re-elect Nixon in 1972. Warner was elected and re-elected from the 1970’s through his death as a Howland Precinct/Executive Committeeman. He also had served as Treasurer/Acting President of the Trumbull County Men’s Republican Club, a member of the Rural Republican Association, and President of Howland Republican Club.

Warner was President of the Shepherd of the Valley Auxiliary while is father-in-law was a Niles resident and was twice a nominee for S.O.V.’s Legacy Award.



Warner leaves behind his wife Norma Jean Sunderman Taiclet whom he married December 18, 1976, daughters Julie Taiclet of Austintown, Kristan (Matthew) Muse of Howland, Tracy (Ignacio) Taiclet de Montagna of Buenos Aires, Argentina, son Michael Taiclet of Howland, grandsons Nicolas Montagna, Isaac Muse and Liam Muse, brother Chester Dennis (Judy) Taiclet of Tampa, Florida and Sister-In-Law Dorothy Sunderman of Warren.

He was preceded in death by a grandson Mason Matthew Muse, his sisters and their husbands Dolores (Joseph) Pishotti and Joyce (William) Luscombe and his parents Chester and Esther Davis Taiclet.



Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 18 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes – Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr. NE, Warren. An additional hour of visitation will be held on Saturday, March 19 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Living Lord Lutheran Church, 851 Niles Cortland Rd. NE, Howland followed by the funeral service at 10:00 am.

Burial will be at Crown Hill Memorial Park in Vienna, Ohio.



The family asked in lieu of flowers all memorials be sent to Living Lord Luther Church’s Mission Endowment Fund, the Children’s Halsey Taylor Center in Howland, or to the Howland Historical Society.



