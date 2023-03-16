CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Waneta Faye Myers, 97, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Assumption Village.

Waneta was born July 3, 1925, to Ottis Otto and Myra Thelma (Robinson) Shafer, in Canton.

She graduated from Timken Vocational High School in 1943 and was employed during the war years as an executive secretary at The Timken Company, a manufacturing company known for its production of roller bearings.

On December 27, 1945, she married Joseph Roy Myers, her high school sweetheart, upon his return from the Navy. They were happily married for 53 years and were known for being devoted to each other and their family.

As a homemaker, Waneta raised their four children and was blessed to welcome generations of grandchildren and great-grandchildren into her life. Waneta’s greatest joy was her family. Her home was a favorite gathering place for celebrating birthdays, holidays and other special occasions.

Waneta and her husband Joseph were charter members of St. Michael Parish in Canfield, where she served on the Altar and Rosary Society and was a member of St. Michael’s Garden Club. She and Joseph were active members of the local Parkinson’s Support Group.

Waneta was a talented seamstress and created an informal sewing club with a group of friends who sewed and enjoyed each other’s company for over 50 years. Her recipes for vegetable soup, lasagna, homemade pie crust and Christmas sugar cookies were legendary in her family.

She will be deeply missed and dearly remembered for her compassion, strength and words of wisdom.

Waneta is survived by her daughters, Rhoda Dutton of Canfield and Brenda (Manning) Cohen of Liberty; her sons, Joseph R. (Eleanor Salchak) Myers of Loudon, Tennessee and Thomas (Cathy) Myers of Yellville, Arkansas; her brother, Gerald (Evelyn) Shafer of Sarahsville, Ohio; her sister, Leah Paulette Bates of North Canton; her grandchildren, Rebecca (David), Traci, Amy (Jennifer), Paul (Irene), Tara (Thomas), Alexander (Emlyn), Joseph E. (Antonia), Scott and Lisa (Parrish); her great-grandchildren, Cole, Elena, Alec, Olivia, Makenna, Nathan, Jeremiah, Kate, Annabelle, Diego and Reed and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents and husband, Waneta was preceded in death by her grandson, Thomas Lee Myers; her brother, Delman Shafer; her sister-in-law, Shirley Shafer and her brother-in-law, James Bates.

Friends may be received at calling hours from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Sunday, March 19, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Michael Parish in Canfield on Monday, March 20 at 10:00 a.m., preceded by a prayer service at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m.

Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Waneta’s name may be given to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281 (800-533-2873) or to American Parkinson’s Disease Association, P.O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306 (800-223-2732).

A television tribute will air Friday, March 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.