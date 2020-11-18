Wanda Mae Davis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda Mae Teter Davies, a true servant, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at Trinity Community Home of Beavercreek, Ohio, Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

She was born to the late Verley Mantz Teter and Norma Ellen Tahney Teter on August 29, 1934 in Elkins, West Virginia.

Her parents, two brothers, a sister, a nephew and great-niece preceded her in death.



Wanda graduated from University High, Morgantown, West Virginia.

At 18, she married Donald Ross Davies on September 20, 1952 also in Morgantown. Three years later they moved to Youngstown, Ohio where they raised their daughter and son.



Wanda began working for the Austintown School System at Frank Ohl Middle School as a cafeteria worker in 1969 and retired May 12, 1989 after 31 years.

Her spiritual time has been spent at Youngstown Baptist Church and Boardman Baptist Church both of Youngstown, Ohio.

Wanda was a wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother (fondly known as “Nanny”) that deeply loved her family. She often cared about others before herself. Wanda was kind-hearted, very giving, hardworking and loved helping others. She was known for her cooking, especially her pies. She had a keen sense of humor but could also speak her mind!



She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, of 64 years, Donald Ross Davies (Trinity); daughter, Sherry Snyder (Gary) of Virginia; son, Donald Ross Davies, Jr. of Kettering, Ohio; adored six grandchildren, Joshua David and Charity Joy Snyder of Virginia, Brittany Nicole Sweigart (Chad) of Grove City, Ohio, Bethany Noelle Scott (Jason) of Black Mountain, North Carolina, Jordan Ross Davies (Jasmine) of Dayton, Ohio and Dustin Patrick Davies (Carla) of California; seven great-grandchildren, Alexa Nicole and Blake Aaron Sweigart, Kade Farnsworth and Kruz Patrick Scott, Carter Grace and Carmen Mae Davies and Connor Ross Davies and many other relatives and friends.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

