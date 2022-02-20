MINERAL RIIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda Lee Lowe, 81, of Mineral Ridge passed away early Saturday morning, February 19, 2022 at home.

Wanda was born January 30, 1941 in Warren, a daughter of the late Glen and Ruby (Comer) Whittaker and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Mineral Ridge High School.

She worked as a press operator at Packard Electric for 31 years, retiring in 1995.

Wanda enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling, especially the family trips to Niagara Falls.

Her husband, David Lowe, whom she married August 8, 1959, died October 6, 2016.

She leaves three sons, David Lowe of Mineral Ridge, Randy (Pam) Lowe of Mineral Ridge and Thomas Lowe of Niles; a son-in-law, Don Tenney of Mineral Ridge; 12 grandchildren, Jason (Danielle) Tenney, Tiffany (Matt) Strohmeyer, MacKenzie Lowe, Michael Lowe, Tyler Lowe, Brianne Lowe, Ryan Lowe, Marissa (Jude) Suriano, Mariah Lowe, Brayden Lowe, David Lowe and Victoria Lowe and 10 great-grandchildren, Leena, Gianna, Jay, Maverick, Allison, Connor, Preston, Staria, Luca and Maya.

Besides her parents and her husband, Wanda was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Tenney; a granddaughter, Amanda Tenney; a great-grandson, Marcus Pickett and her sister, Karen Elswick.

Friends may call on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:15 pm at Lane Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, followed by a funeral service at 12:30 pm.

Friends and family may view this obituary and give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

