Wanda Lee Howdershelt, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda Lee Howdershelt, 87, of Lordstown, passed away Wednesday, September 3, surrounded by her family at home.



Born January 6, 1933 in Elizabeth, West Virginia, Wanda was the daughter of the late George Ray and Ora May (Curry) Simons.



Prior to retirement, Wanda co-owned and operated the Lordstown Amoco with her husband.

She was a member of Apostolic Pentecostal Church.

She enjoyed a beautiful flower garden and spending time with her family.



Besides her parents, Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Howdershelt. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Oleta Rowan, Annette Sisler, Helen Zienbiec, Ray Simons, Donald Simons, Russell Simons, Glen Simons and Leon Simons and her grandson, Scott Lee.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Everett (Barbara) Howdershelt, Evelyn (Don) Lee, Barbara Ann (Jeff) Evans, Chester Howdershelt and Neil (Cheryl) Howdershelt; her brother, Clyde Simons; her grandchildren, Grant (Devonna) Howdershelt, Kerry Howdershelt Boyd, Sarah Howdershelt Burbridge, Samual Howdershelt, Esther Howdershelt, Chris (Renee) Lee, Jason (Erin) Lee, Kevin (Kirby) Lee, Michael (Devon) Bucher, John Paul Bucher, Shawn Evans, Justin Grimm, Philip (Kerri) Howdershelt and Emily Howdershelt; great-grandchildren, Kayla Boyd, Leah Boyd, Evan Boyd, Clayton Burbridge, Lillian Burbridge, Landon Burbridge, Seth Howdershelt, Chloe Howdershelt, Ethan Chitwood, Olivia Grace Chitwood, Michael Lee, Sydney Opatken, Larissa Lee, Gabriella (Jonatan) Rivera, Lauren (Dan) Calai, Ryan Lee, Collin Lee, Cecelia Lee, Lillian Lee, Lincoln Lee, Quinn Bucher, Justin Grimm, Hannah Grimm, Ezraelia Grimm and Claire Howdershelt and great-great-grandchildren, Mia Boyd, Mason Boyd, Leila Opatken, Jaxson Opatken, Roman Rivera, Caroline Calai and Alexandra Tenney.



Private services were held and Wanda was laid to rest next to her husband at Lordstown Village Cemetery.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

