Walter Vangeloff Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be services at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29 at Lane Family Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel for Walter Vangeloff, 93, who died early Wednesday morning, June 26, 2019 at Park Vista in Youngstown.

Walt was born February 1, 1926 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of Nichola and Marika (Ahmakoff) Vangeloff.

He was an electrical engineer with Ajax Magnathermic for 30 plus years and retired from the William B. Pollock Company in 1985.

Walt received his BS Degree in Engineering from Youngstown State University and was an honorary member of the engineer’s fraternity, Tau Betta Pi.

He served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Walt loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed dancing with his wife, Doris, to the sounds of the “Big Bands”. Walt was an avid golfer and an avid card player; especially playing Bridge and also enjoyed traveling with his family.

Walt is survived by his wife of 70 years, the former Doris M. Wright, whom he married April 9, 1949; his daughter, Beverly Vangeloff Cook of Canfield; his sons, Gary Robert Vangeloff of Youngstown and James Rick (Amy) Vangeloff of Carmel, Indiana; his sister, Jeanne Cicero of Pittsburgh; his brother, Edward (Irene) Vangeloff of Port Clinton; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Walt was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Cook; his brother, Theodore Vangeloff; his sister-in-law, Neddie Vangeloff and his brother-in-law, Jim Cicero.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29, prior to the service at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel.

Memorial contributions in Walt’s name may be given to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

To send flowers to the family of Walter Vangeloff, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 28 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.