WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – They say it takes a minute to find something special in a person, an hour to appreciate them, and a day to love them but it takes an entire lifetime to forget them. Walter Michael “Biggen” Hughes, age 47, took his last ride on Thursday, December 8, 2022 but his larger-than-life persona and trademark stubbornness will not be forgotten.

Preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Gale (Young) Hughes.

Biggen leaves behind his children, Taylor Hughes and Hunter (Sofia) Hughes, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins and his girlfriend, Nikki Agostino.

Biggen was world-renowned for his contagious smile, inappropriate sense of humor and questionable advice. He was highly proficient at cursing. He loved four-letter words just as much as he loved his motorcycle. He was a connoisseur of root beer floats and a firm believer that gravy went with everything. He was generous to a fault, gentle hearted and would do absolutely anything for someone he loved. His life was a blessing; his memory, a treasure.

A private memorial service will be held later for close family and friends. In the meantime, Biggen would like to invite everyone to have a drink on him and keep the party going.

