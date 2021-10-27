Walter Konopka, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter Konopka, age 95, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 evening at Community Skilled Health Care.



Walter was born September 27, 1926 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to the late John and Stella (Kuznar) Konopka.

Walter attended St. William Catholic Church.



Walter enjoyed traveling and loved skiing! Walter was a charter member of the Warren Ski Club. He enjoyed trips to Ligonier, Brandywine, Allegheny Park, Boston Mills and Holiday Valley during the winter; and would boat and ski on Mosquito most of the summer. Walter liked jogging and working out at the WMCA.



Walter was an accomplished electrical engineer. He worked at Van Huffel for many years leaving as a Superintendent. Walter’s career then took him to Herr Equipment and Janco Company before opening his own company. He retired from Konwal Company, Inc. as the President.



Walter is survived by his son Keith Konopka, his daughter Doreen Stinger, three grandsons, Frank Konopka, John Konopka, and Michael Stinger, two great granddaughters, Kassandra Konopka and Breanna Konopka; and a sister Doris Gresh.



Beside his parents, Walter is preceded in death by his son Frank W., his former wife, Viola Konopka, his brother Frank and three sisters, Stella, Louise and Jenny.



Friends may call 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr. in Warren; the Mass of Christian

Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Rd. NE in Warren.

Interment in All Souls Cemetery.

