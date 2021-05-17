Walter “Jay” Tims, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter “Jay” Tims of Weems, Virginia, formerly of Boardman, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, of complications from a stroke.

Jay’s life was a tale of two places: He was born November 7, 1942, to Dr. Walter J. and Ellen Wilcox Tims in Youngstown and spent his childhood and professional life there. He went to law school in Virginia and returned for retirement.



A graduate of Boardman High School, he was president of Beta Theta Pi fraternity at Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Jay earned the J.D. degree from Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Virginia.

Through a serendipitous phone call in his last semester at Washington & Lee, Jay met Jane Neblett, a senior at nearby Randolph-Macon Woman’s College. A year later she asked him to marry her and he agreed. They were wed on a sultry Saturday night at First United Methodist Church in Tampa, Florida and would have celebrated their 52nd anniversary this July 12.



He served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970.



Admitted to the Bar in Ohio and Florida, Jay became a partner in the Youngstown law firm of Harrington, Huxley & Smith, on the 12th floor of the Mahoning Bank Building. He retired from the practice of law in 2000.



Jay embraced what mattered to him. As president of both the Forest Glen Association and the Boardman High School Gridiron Club, he climbed snow-covered ladders to hang Christmas wreaths on neighborhood lampposts; and slung spaghetti onto pre-game plates of brawny Boardman Spartans.



Ordained as an elder and deacon at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Boardman, he served also on Session in Virginia. His focus at Campbell Memorial Presbyterian Church in Weems was meals ministry, including the Thanksgiving community meal distribution, Meals on Wheels leadership, and his trademark deviled eggs at coffee hour.



Jay enjoyed his work on the Foundation and Corporate Boards of Rappahannock Westminster Canterbury, a continuing care retirement community in Virginia. He tutored Lancaster County Public School students in reading and chaperoned the third graders on a memorable bus trip to Washington, D.C. (Look, said one student, on the late-night trip home; Mr. Tims is asleep.) Likewise, he ushered Boys & Girls Club members to Double-A baseball games in Richmond, where the attraction seemed not so much batters as nachos.



In Virginia, he loved watching cycles of crops on his road and eagles cruising the river. He had oyster floats and crab pots and a boat named Buckeye at his dock. He would have engaged his chainsaw more, but it was so hard to start. This Spring he saw the laurel pop and awaited the hummingbirds’ return.



Jay was a man of simple pleasures. His W&L bucket hat, the third in a series, was his favorite possession; and the rank of Eagle Scout, his most satisfying accomplishment. He loved his Brittanys: Cinnamon, Brittany, Albert, Woody and Archie. He had the only two Ohio State license plate holders in the county. He kept a copy of the U.S. Constitution on the table by his red chair. Like his humor, his martinis were dry.



At the pinnacle of Jay’s many blessings stood the family he adored: daughter, Cameron Tims Casey, her husband, Michael J. Casey and their sons, Gabriel Lewis and Leo Graham Casey, of West Roxbury, Massachusetts; son, Preston B. Tims, his wife, Sarah Curtin Tims and their sons, Walter Corwin, Owen Grant, Clayton James, Dean Joseph and Alexander Kelly Tims, of Hinsdale, Illinois; his sister, Joan Tims Wilson and her husband, Kenneth J. Wilson, of Wallace, North Carolina, both formerly of Boardman and Jane.



Jay’s former Boardman pastor, the Rev. David B. Joachim, will officiate at a graveside service Saturday, May 22 at 2:00 p.m. at North Jackson Cemetery, where Jay’s parents and grandparents are buried. Friends are welcome.

Later in June, there will be a memorial service at his church in Weems.



Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes Anstrom Chapel.

Jay’s family requests that contributions in his memory be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512; or the Animal Welfare League of the Northern Neck, 75 N. Main Street, Kilmarnock, VA 22482.

To send flowers to the family of Walter “Jay” Tims please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.