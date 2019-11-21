Walter J. Wozniak Jr., Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter J. Wozniak Jr., 64, passed away Wednesday morning, November 20, 2019 at Addison Health Care in Masury.



Walter was born on March 18, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Walter and Dorothy Gleydura Wozniak.



He was a graduate of Brookfield High School and made neon signs. He was a musician and loved to play drums. He also enjoyed going to flee markets and was an avid hobbyist collector.



Walter is survived by a brother, Wayne Wozniak of Youngstown and cousins on his father’s side, Richard Wozniak of Hubbard, James Wozniak of Hubbard, Jean Kramer of Akron, Jan Nichols of Lady Lake, Florida and Raymond Dravesky of Sharon, Pennsylvania.



Per Walter’s wishes, cremation is entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.

There will be no calling hours.



