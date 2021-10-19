Walter H. English, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter H. English, 73, of Berlin Center, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.



Walter, affectionately known as “Walt,” was born May 1, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Henry and Olga (Krut) English.



Walt was a 1966 graduate of Canfield High School and served his country in the United States Navy.



Prior to retirement in 2005, Walt was a truck driver. Upon retirement, he split his time between being a handyman and the “pieroghi man.”



Walt loved the outdoors and activities such as hunting, fishing, camping and golfing. He was a Boy Scout Troop Leader for Troop #71, where he participated with his sons.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Joy (Denkhaus) English, whom he married April 17, 1970; his sons Derric (Paula) English, Kyle (Melissa) English, and Terry (Michelle) English; his grandchildren Hannah, Isabel, Evan, Ethan, Ella, Ean and Hunter and his sister Elaine (Jim) Beck.



Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Shirley (Ray) LaFleme.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, October 21, at Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Road, Canfield, Ohio 44406, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. A Memorial Service will be held immediately following, at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

