Walter G. Shank, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services celebrating the life of Walter G. Shank, 69, will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 5, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel.

Walter passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital with his loved ones by his side.

He was born November 19, 1949, in Youngstown, the son of the late George Henry and Dorothy Louise (Lauer) Shank.

Walter retired from Youngstown Hoist and Body, where he had been a welder for many years.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and had served two terms in Vietnam and one term in the States.

Walter was a member of the VFW in Mineral Ridge and was 47 years sober with AA, where he had been very active in helping others through the program. He was also active in NA.

He was an avid collector of knives and guns. Walter was also a dog lover and rescued several dogs over the years. He will be remembered for his love for his family and his unique sense of humor.

Walter will be sadly missed by three sisters, Valerie Rader of Flat Rock, Michigan, Patricia Davis of Girard and Katherine Carl of Seebring; one brother, Michael of Niles, as well as, several nieces, nephews and friends.

Besides his parents, Walter was preceded in death by three sisters, Sally McMillan, Denise Johansson and Victoria Lockaby.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, where services will begin at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to the Disabled Veterans of America in Walter’s name.

