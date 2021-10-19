Walter Dale Wogan, Howland Township, Ohio

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter Dale Wogan, 89, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 3:23 a.m. at Shepherd of the Valley, Howland.

Dale, as he was known to family and friends, was born January 11, 1932, in Niles to Walter David and Pearl Edna (Seem) Wogan.

Dale was a 1950 graduate of Niles McKinley High School where he met the love of his life, Thelma Jean (Coates) Wogan. Dale and Thelma were married December 26, 1955 and enjoyed 61 years together prior to her passing on September 11, 2017.



Dale served in the Navy on the USS Oriskany during the Korean war beginning in 1951. He achieved the rank of chief petty officer first class prior to his honorable discharge in 1956.

Following his military service, Dale worked for more than 36 years at Republic Steel/LTV Steel/Warren Consolidated Industries. He enjoyed a rewarding career there, eventually becoming a general foreman, general supervisor and assistant superintendent. He truly cared about those he worked with and made many lasting friendships over the years.



As an avid Ohio sports fan, Dale enjoyed watching the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. When not cheering on his favorite sports teams, he enjoyed reading, gardening and all-around tinkering. With his wife, Thelma, they were known to host many gatherings and travel often to visit family and experience memorable vacations.



He loved the Lord and enjoyed meeting and connecting with new people. Dale was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren and always supported their ambitions and dreams. He was also a deeply caring person who always helped others in any way he could. He will be remembered by many for his acts of kindness, generosity, and loving heart.



Dale is survived by his children, Sandra Ashe (Steven) of Carlisle, Pennsylvania and Thomas Wogan (Kelly) of Nashport, Ohio. He also leaves behind his niece, Debora Grim (Gary) of Vienna, Ohio who was like a daughter to him; grandchildren, John T. Ashe (Aubrea) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Sarah J. Sammons (Jonathon) of Navarre, Florida, Kyle Harman (Ashley) of Mantua, OH, Kirstie Harman of Nashport, Ohio and Kaylin White (Cody) of Suffolk, Virginia and great-grandchildren Finnley, Presley and Kennedy.



In addition to his wife and parents, Dale was preceded in death by his grandson Thomas Richard Wogan, daughter-in-law April Ann Wogan (Mazarik), his sister and brother-in-law Dorothy and George Williamson, niece Karen Lamp (Williamson), and sister-in-law Alice Marie Border (Coates).



Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 24 at Lane Roberts-Clark Funeral Home from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

The funeral service will take place Monday, October 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Roberts-Clark Funeral Home, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, Ohio. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dale’s life.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Dale’s memory be made to Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation, 9775 Rockside Road, Suite 270, Valley View, OH 44125 or The American Legion Howland Post 700, 8273 High Street NE, Warren, Ohio 44484.



Condolences can be sent to www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



The family would like to thank the nurses, caregivers and staff of Shepherd of the Valley Howland and Crossroads Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.

To send flowers to the family of Walter Dale Wogan please visit our Tribute Store.