AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services celebrating the life of Wade Schisler will be Friday, September 23 at 11:00 a.m., at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Wade passed away Monday evening, September 19 at the Hospice House.

He was born March 11, 1929, the son of Charles and Sarah (Minck) Schisler.

Wade graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1947.

After graduation he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

Wade retired from the Mahoning County Farm Bureau in 1993 as manager after 45 years. After his retirement he was employed as an associate for Lane Family Funeral Homes for another 20 years, retiring in 2014.

He was a member of the former Wickcliffe Christian Church where he had served on various committees.

He had a love for sports, playing baseball while he was in the Army and playing softball in the Austintown Church League until in his late 50s. Wade also loved to play cards and wood working.

He is survived by his children, Randy of Youngstown, Richard (Dinah) of Woodstock, Illinois, Pete (Suzanne) of Greenford and Rita (Jim) McClung of Canfield; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.

Wade was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian (Knauf) Schisler, whom he married June 18, 1950 and died February 14, 2017; two brothers and a sister.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., until time of services, Friday, September 23 at the funeral home.

The Schisler family would like to thank Boardman Mercy Hospital 6th Floor and the Hospice House for the exceptional care given to Wade.

The family request memorial contributions be made to the Hospice House.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.