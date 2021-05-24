Wade T. Leakey, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wade T. Leakey, 76, of Lake Milton passed Friday afternoon, May 21, 2021 at Hospice of Western Reserve in Cleveland, after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Wade was born December 20, 1944 in Akron, Ohio the son of the late Paul Jesse and Joyce (Stevens) Leakey.

He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma and his master’s degree from The Ohio State University.

Wade was the owner of ComputerEase and retired in 2016. Prior to starting his own business, he had worked for more than 20 years for AccuRay in Columbus.

He was a member of North Park Evangelical Church in Wexford, Pennsylvania where he was part of the Care Group and the Ironman. Wade led a men’s bible study every Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh for 10 years, continuing to lead it even after he moved to Lake Milton.

Wade was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan, enjoyed boating, fishing and being on the water, but most of all, Wade loved spending time with his family and friends.

Wade leaves his wife of 55 years, the former Rebecca Long, whom he married August 22, 1965, four children, Catherine (Dennis) Mitchell of Valley City, Ohio, Sarah (David) Sharo of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, Anne (Nicholas) Jones of Butler, Pennsylvania and James Leakey of Indian Lake, ennsylvania, as well as nine grandchildren; Braydon, Courtney (Alex), Turner, Shannon, Connor, Griffin, Donovan, Riley, and Brienne and one great grandson; Micah. Wade also leaves one brother, Steve (Ann) Leakey of The Woodlands, Texas and town brothers-in-law, John (Paulette) Long of New York City and Harlan (Barbara) Long of Martinsville, Indiana and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his stepmother Nora Leakey. A Celebration of Life for Wade will be at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

