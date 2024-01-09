YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vivian Earlene Beichler, 76 of Rotunda West, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 7, 2024 with family by her side.

She was born December 12, 1947, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter to the late Anthony Kaminsky and Earlene M. Hodge Crist.

Vivian is survived by her husband, William Beichler, of 36 years. They cherished raising their blended family, watching their family grow and loved traveling, entertaining, playing cards, bowling and golfing.

Vivian is a retired General Motors employee where she worked for 30 years, retiring at 55 to move to Rotunda West, Florida. This is where she spent her retirement, volunteering for the Elks Lodge, where she was a member. She could be seen bartending, working bingo and planning events. As an Elkette, she enjoyed chairing the goofy golf tournament for charity.

Vivian started her day every morning with a crossword puzzle and found enjoyment in baking. She made dozens of cookies at Christmas time for everyone to enjoy.

Vivian also attended Youngstown State University and worked at Ravenna Arsenal.

Her greatest joy in life was her family. She was often found entertaining family at her home or be away visiting family. She was the mother of three children: a daughter, Victoria (Craig) Furlano, a son, James Hutch and deceased daughter, Andrea Felton; stepmom to three sons, Christopher (Debbi), Eric (Julie) and William (Kelly) Beichler; a grandma to ten grandchildren, Vanessa (Thomas), Mariah(Brad), Alannah, Carrington, Madeline (Austin), Connor, Adeline, Davis, Emery and Briella and great-grandmother to seven great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Bennett, Lyla, Daxton, Lincoln, Marley and Gracelyn. She will be missed by many extended family members and friends.

She is also preceded in death by a brother, Donald Crist; brother, Walter Daugherty and sister, Nancy Daugherty.

Calling hours will be held Monday, January 15, 2024, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515, with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will be held at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Tidewell Hospice- Port Charlotte Hospice House at https://tidewellfoundation.org/donate/.

Online condolences can be made at www.vivianbeichler.last-memories.com and www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

