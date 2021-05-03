Vista L. Liberatore, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vista L. Liberatore, age 95, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family.



Vista was born March 7, 1926 in Foxburg, Pennsylvania to the late Audley B. (Ben) and Florence A. (McDonald) Clawges.

She came to Warren in 1947 and was hired by Packard Electric where she met her husband of 67 years, Pasquale (Pat) P. Liberatore.

They were married on March 14, 1951.



Vista had a wonderful, infectious, sense of humor. She enjoyed playing cards, reading romance novels, coloring, picnics by the pool, camping and traveling the US. She taught herself to sew and crochet and was quite accomplished and generous with her creations, some of which won Blue Ribbons at the County Fair. Vista was talented with ceramics and other arts and crafts. She loved decorating for Christmas and setting up a huge Christmas village with her H.O. trains in her younger days. Vista will be remembered for her unconditional love.

She was of the Catholic faith. She was a member of the St. Pius X Alter and Rosary Society and helped with the annual garage sale.



Vista is survived by her daughters, Sherry L. Moss and Tina M. (Chris) Thompson; grandchildren, John P. (Michelle) Moss, Tammy L. Moss (Brian Leeworthy), Luke C. Thompson (Heather Nahrstedt), Tiffany B. Thompson, Brittany F. (Zack) Bunea; great-grandchildren, Ashley L. Moss, Madelyn R. Moss, Ella J. Moss, Isabel A. Moss, Laila A. Thompson, Sondra C. Strock, Riley R. Bunea, C. Leni Bunea, and Luci Y. Bunea; and a great-great-granddaughter, Zoe C. Pence-Moss.

Besides her parents, Vista is preceded in death by her husband “Pat”, her brother Donald Clawges; his wife, Lois and her nephews Sam and Lance Clawges and her son-in-law, John (Jack) W. Moss



Friends may call Monday, May 10, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 8:00 p.m.. Additional viewing from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren, followed by a procession to Crown Hill Burial Park. There will be a luncheon after the burial.



The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff of Grace Hospice for the love and care they gave Vista.



Memorial donations may be made to Grace Hospice, 7206 Market Street, Suite B, Boardman, Ohio 44512To send flowers to the family of Vista L. Liberatore please visit our Tribute Store.

