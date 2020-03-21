Virginia P. Ortz, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia P. Ortz, 88, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living.

Virginia was born on January 24, 1932 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Charles and Pearl Porter.

Virginia was a bus driver for the Austintown Local Schools, where she retired in 1995.

She was a member of Austintown Community Church, the Saxon Club and the Ladies Guild of V.F.W. post #4237. She was a poll worker for the local election board.

Virginia spent the winters in Fort Myers, Florida where she enjoyed swimming and shopping.



Virginia is survived by her daughters Linda (Russ) Pallotta, Robbin (Michael) Durda, and her daughter-in-law, Constance Ortz. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Shelley (Bill) Barickman, Russell A. Pallotta, Jr., Michelle Durda, Marlene (Bill) Morgan, Merissa Ann Durda, Michael (Merrissa) Durda II, Micheal Prachick, Carly Ortz and Sam Ortz, as well as 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Larry” Lawrence Ortz and her son, Larry T. Ortz.



Private family services were held.



The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Senior Living and Hospice for their comfort, care and compassion.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

